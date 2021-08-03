Neosho Resident Receives Master’s Degree from WGU Missouri

WGU Missouri

Neosho, Mo. - Genesis Grace, a resident of Neosho, has graduated from Western Governors University (WGU) Missouri with a Master of Business Administration. Grace participated in the nonprofit, fully online university’s commencement ceremony in May, where she and thousands of other graduates were recognized and celebrated for their achievements.

After completing her undergraduate degree, Grace knew she wanted to continue to further her education and pursue an MBA. However, she decided to put that dream on hold temporarily due to her financial situation and lack of work experience. She spent a few years gaining valuable experience in the business field, working with a non-profit organization founded by her father - Divine Grace International Ministries - where she took care of all the business aspects, including finances, evangelistic outreach and website updates. Eventually, she moved on to work at Crowder College in Neosho as an administrative assistant to the Associative Vice President of Career and Technical Education.

“During the 2019-2020 school year, Crowder had been through a technology blackout and then a COVID-19 lockdown,” Grace said. “The desire to pursue my MBA had resurfaced with greater enthusiasm during this time. Transitioning from no technology to all technology within a single school year had changed my outlook on the traditional workplace and education.”

Grace enrolled in WGU’s MBA program in November of 2020 and finished in just three months. WGU’s competency-based model - which measures learning instead of time spent in the classroom and allows students to complete coursework on their schedules - along with her work experience granted her the opportunity to complete her degree in such a short time.

“I could not have asked for a better university to accomplish this dream,” Grace said. “With the incredible flexibility that each course offers, I completed my master’s on my own schedule. It was great to be able to have a positive work-life relationship, all while pursuing my degree. WGU was also the best option when it came to my financial situation. I even had a fantastic mentor to encourage me and push me beyond my limits to realize my full potential. I can’t thank WGU enough for making my dream of earning my MBA a reality!”

There were 1,001 undergraduate and 917 graduate degree recipients from all 50 states and the District of Columbia who participated in the recent commencement ceremony, which was held virtually in place of in-person celebrations. Approximately 71% of the graduates come from at least one of the following historically underserved populations: first-generation college students, students of color, rural residents, and/or low-income earners. Graduates earned degrees in business, K–12 education, information technology and health professions, including nursing.

About WGU Missouri

WGU Missouri is a competency-based, online university created to expand access to higher education for Missouri residents. The university offers more than 60 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the fields of business, K-12 teacher education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing. WGU Missouri faculty members serve as mentors, working one-on-one with students, offering guidance, support, and individualized instruction.

Established in 2013 through a partnership with nationally recognized Western Governors University, WGU Missouri is open to all qualified Missouri residents. The university is nonprofit and self-sustaining on flat-rate tuition of about $7,000 per year for most programs.

Degrees are granted under the accreditation of Western Governors University, which is accredited through the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU). Nursing College programs are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE*), and the Health Informatics program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Health Informatics and Information Management Education (CAHIIM). More information is available at missouri.wgu.edu or by calling 855.948.8493.

*Western Governors University offers nursing programs that are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (One Dupont Circle, NW, Suite 5380, Washington DC 20036, 202-877-6791).