Christ:  Our Pole Vaulting Champion

Mark Edmondson

Guest Columnist

The most dangerous event in track and field is the pole vault. This is when an athlete, holding the end of a long, flexible pole, sprints toward a crossbar positioned several feet off the ground.

He then plants his pole firmly a split-second before attempting his jump, using the momentum of his brief run to propel him up and over the bar cleanly, without making contact with it in the process.

The highest recorded pole vault is 20.18 feet, set by Armond Duplantis, in 2020. How high a person can go and still make it successfully over the bar seems to have reached its peak.

Metaphorically, God's bar of moral perfection is set extremely high. This bar is known as the Ten Commandments.

If only one of these commandments is broken, then all are broken, as each constitutes a part of the whole. In other words, there is no room for error and still be the kind of person God requires.

The Bible calls moral perfection "holiness". And the same Bible says that no one will ever see God without it.

So, if God's bar of perfection is set at 21 feet, and the best man can achieve is 20 feet, what is he ever to do?

Man will always try lowering the bar, thinking this is good enough, given his inherent weaknesses.

We see this all the time. If drug usage can't be stopped, legalize it. If test scores are too low for most students to pass, grade on a curve. If all can't win, give everyone a participation trophy.

Even Cain in the Old Testament thought he could offer the best fruits of his labor from the ground as a sacrifice acceptable to God, but the Lord refused it. The only offering worthy in God's eyes was the blood of a sacrificed animal.

God will not lower His standard of comportment for anybody, nor for any reason. It makes no difference if a person is blind, deaf, lame, homeless, or even well-to-do; he is not excused.

Yet no one on his own is capable of attaining the level of righteousness the Almighty expects of him to enter the Kingdom of God.

In other words, no one can make it over the bar without keeping all of the Ten Commandments. How, then, is a person ever justified? How, as the disciples asked, can anyone be saved?

A person is saved and justified by the sacrifice of the One who came from heaven to take our place on the cross. The One who is our designated pole vaulter, so-to-speak.

Jesus spoke to this in John 3:14-15. He said, "As Moses lifted up the snake in the desert, so the Son of Man must be lifted up, that everyone who believes in him may have eternal life."

Jesus was referring to a pole bearing a bronze snake that God had instructed Moses to erect. Those bitten by the vipers the Lord had sent to punish His unruly people would survive simply by looking at the pole.

The fact is, the One who bled to forgive the sins of the world is the only person to keep all of the Ten Commandments.

Jesus dying in our place on the cross makes the believer righteous in God's sight (2 Corinthians 5:21).

Via His death and glorious resurrection, Jesus cleared the bar, thereby championing the eternal victory for all who place their complete trust in Him.