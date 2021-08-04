Neosho City Council continues graffiti discussion

The Neosho City Council met for their first council meeting of the month on Aug. 3, accepting bids, finishing unfinished business and introducing new ordinances.

The majority of the discussion during the just over hour long council meeting happened during new ordinances, when they discussed Bill No. 2021-87 that had to do with addressing graffiti within the city.

New ordinances

Bill No. 2021-87 would amend Chapter 220 “Nuisances” of the City Code, enacting a new article IV “Graffiti.”

At the second July council meeting, Police Chief Jason Baird had presented council with ideas on a graffiti ordinance with the department having received several complaints over the last few months about graffiti on public and private property.

Lieutenant Mike Sharp had researched the issue and sent his findings to Baird, stating that the city has an ordinance for property damage/vandalism if a suspect is identified but has no ordinance in place to address the abatement and removal of graffiti.

In Sharp’s research, Joplin and Springfield both have ordinances that require a written notice be mailed to the property owner for the notification of graffiti nuisance.

Their ordinances state that it’s the property owner’s responsibility for the removal of the graffiti and they’re given ten days to abate that graffiti from the date the notice is given. The notice includes a notice of date, time and place for a hearing to determine whether the city shall be entitled to enter onto the property to abate the graffiti if it’s not fully abated in a timely manner.

At the July council meeting, they agreed to have city attorney Jordan Paul draft an ordinance and circulate it council with it being brought back at the Aug. 3 meeting.

Graffiti is now defined by the city as any inscription, work, figure, drawing, symbol, design, or other marking which is scratched, etched, drawn, or painted with spray paint, liquid paint, ink, chalk, dye, or other similar permanent or semi-permanent substance, on public or private property, without the prior express permission or consent of the property owner.

“This (bill) is based on the Springfield ordinance that you all looked at last time,” said Paul during the Aug. 3 meeting. “With the way its constructed, it does define graffiti, which the Springfield ordinance does not. The first section, the 220.0100 is the criminal piece that’s for the actual person who commits the offense. Under Section 220.110, the abatement provision, that actually involves getting rid of the graffiti which is what most of the discussion centered around last time.”

“It’s not that we don’t have an ordinance against graffiti,” said Baird at the July meeting. “that’s called property damage. What we don’t have is an ordinance that requires the cleanup of graffiti, making business owners responsible, or the city, to abate those nuisances.”

The penalties defined in of Bill No. 2021-87, Section 220.0100 for any person found guilty of affixing graffiti to public or private property stated a fine of not less than $250, or by imprisonment for no more than 180 days, or by both such fine and imprisonment.

Paul likened it to city ordinances for weeds, where notice is provided to the owner and they have a certain amount of days to address it before the city is permitted to remediate the issue.

Council member Richard Davidson commented that the owner of a property, at no deed of his own, would now be subject to financial obligations to fix the graffiti or else the city could go in and charge the landowner.

Davidson asked if it would be appropriate to at least limit what the fee could be to protect the landowner, who he said at no fault of their own would now be dealing with the costs.

The fee, and remediation in general, was discussed at length, with council members not wanting to victimize the victim.

“If it was me and I was victimized by graffiti, I know I would be responsible for taking care of getting it cleaned up,” said council member Ashton Robinson. “I don’t know that it’s the cities job if its an outlandish cost, I’m just not sure who would pick up that tab.”

Council member Charles Collinsworth said the cost could range, but the remediation would be the court part of the process.

“The expense is what it is,” said Collinsworth. “The tough part is, you don’t always catch the person that does it and therein lies the problem.”

“Doesn’t this go back to being a civil matter?” asked council member Tyler DeWitt. “If I go over to someone’s house and tear up their fence or something like that, its not the cities responsibility to fix it or clean it up. It’s a civil matter at that point is it not?”

“I think were getting into a real gray area when the city is going to send someone to do work at someone’s house,” added DeWitt echoing his thoughts from the prior council meeting with concerns about opening the city up to more legal issues by having public works department or municipal court offenders on private property to clean up graffiti.

“I think the question presented last time was, do we have some kind of device that allows the city to enter the property and get rid of the graffiti or compel the owner to?” said Paul. “There’s no device for that right now. That’s what this ordinance would do.”

Collinsworth asked about the parameters and standards for remediation, if the paint would need to match covering up the graffiti, citing inexpensive or expensive costs to address the issue.

Davidson pointed out the council chamber windows across the street to an alleyway that had covered graffiti with white paint over a red brick wall.

“It’s been obliterated, you can’t tell what the graffiti was, but its still white paint on a brick wall,” said Davidson. “is painting over it with white paint on a brick wall constitute fixing it? Who’s the judge of that fix if its acceptable or not?”

Council member Julia Humphrey asked if the issue with vandalism not being addressed on buildings was mainly with buildings whose owners lived out of town and city staff responded that in most cases that was true.

In the end, it was decided to amend the ordinance, striking wording from Section 220.110 pertaining to abatement that would get rid of any cost to the property owner.

The amended wording, with the removal of “assessing costs for the same against the property” now reads: Removal by city upon failure to comply with notice. Upon failure of the owner, possessor, or occupant of private property to abate or pennit the abatement of graffiti within the time specified in the notice to abate, the Municipal Judge shall, at the time, date, and place specified in the notice to abate, conduct a hearing to determine whether graffiti is present on the property in question, and whether notice to abate has been given as required in this section. If the Municipal Judge finds that graffiti is present on the property and that proper notice to abate has been given, the Municipal Judge shall forthwith enter an order authorizing the city to enter onto the property in order to abate the graffiti. Any person aggrieved by an order of the Municipal Judge may appeal from the order in accordance with the appeal procedures set forth in Section 135.260.

The bill will be on the agenda at the next council meeting.

City Services

The city approved all 15 bills presented under new ordinances, with four of them addressing city services.

Historically, the city has renewed their contracts for city services yearly, but city staff asked council to extend the contracts to every three years.

“Originally we did one-year contracts for all these services,” said Rachel Holcomb, Director of Development Services. “We decided to make it more uniform with all the other agreements we have in the city and do three years.

Council member Charles Collinsworth asked if everything would come due as they’re available or if different contracts would be coming up every year.

“We do them all at the same time anyways,” replied Holcomb. “We dint do all the contacts we used to do because we do some of them in house now. These five, the pesticide, electrical, welding, HVAC and plumbing (services) all are due at the same time and those are the ones we’ve done every year.”

Council approved Bills 2021-75 (electrical), 2021-76 (welding), 2021-77 (HVAC) and 2021-78 (plumbing) that Holcomb had addressed with the pesticide bid being accepted earlier in the meeting.

American Rescue Plan Act

Council approved Bill No. 2021-90 that had to do with the American Rescue Plan Act and COVID state and local fiscal recovery funds.

Neosho is considered a Non-Entitlement Unit which means the state has to apply for the funds from the American Rescue Plan Act from the federal government for the city.

The city is slated to receive $2.2 million with $1.1 million received first and the rest received 12 months after.

“(The state) has 30 days once they receive it to get it to us,” said Holcomb. “We thought it was going to be in May, the last I knew Missouri still hadn’t applied for it. I think they have now but Im not sure when they’re going to get it. I was told to get this paperwork in so as soon as they get it, there’s no delay (in receiving the funds).”

Holcomb was told the money could be used in a variety of ways.

“They have said they would like it to be used on things effected by COVID,” said Holcomb. “But they have said maybe stormwater projects, there’s a very wide range of what it can be used for.”

Bids

With just two bids on the agenda, council chose to accept one and reject the other.

They chose to enter into an agreement with Advance-Magdaleno Pest Control Services for pesticide services for city facilities at the cost of $595 per month with a $50 charge to service the cemetery.

Two bids were received for the demolition and removal of the Parks Shop building, a 60x60 building located at 215-Wheeler Street, from Branco Enterprises and Marion Company.

Parks Superintendent Clint Dalbom advised council to reject the bids, with the city taking care of the demolition and removal.

Unfinished business

Council approved three bills from the last council meeting, Bills 2021-74, 2021-80 and 2021-81.

Bill 2021-74 is a conditional deed of gift from the United States Army for the Huey Helicopter moving to the new location at the VFW.

Having been in Neosho since 1996 in Morse Park, it was moved to its new location in July after refurbishing at a new display site atop a 15-foot-tall display pole.

At the last council meeting, council member Angela Thomas asked city attorney Jordan Paul about the wording of the agreement, asking if there was any paperwork naming the city as the owner rather than the Army loaning it to Neosho.

“We did go back and forth pretty extensively with the Army about whether there was a distinction there,” said Paul at the last council meeting. “I’m not sure there is one, I think the only reason they would exercise any ownership rights was if we violated some of the conditions in the deed documents. It may be one of those distinction without a difference type of things.”

“With my military experience and everything else, it’s my understanding they always keep ownership,” added Mayor Bill Doubek of the Army retaining the rights at the last council meeting. “They never just give it away, as if they’re going to use it in another war.”

At the Aug. 3 meeting, Doubek told council that the VFW is planning a dedication ceremony on Sept. 25 at 4 p.m., inviting council and city staff.

Bill 2021-80, approved unanimously, enters the city into an agreement with Dreamweaver Ventures, LLC to acquire their Real Estate Broker Services to sell surplused city property.

Bill 2021-81 is a fee agreement that was approved again on Aug. 3 between the Neosho and the McDonald County Sheriff’s Department for housing prisoners on an emergency basis.

The Newton County Jail policy sometimes means Neosho Police have issues getting prisoners booked there due to intoxication levels of the prisoner requiring medical clearance.

Freeman Hospital won’t accept prisoners for the same reason if they’re combative and the Newton County Jail won’t accept the prisoner unless cleared by medical staff if the intoxication level is about a certain level.

This leaves officers no place to take the prisoners even if an arrest is mandated by a state statue like a domestic assault.

The McDonald County Sheriff’s Office has agreed to house the prisoners on an as needed basis.