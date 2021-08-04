Neosho native earns MissonSquare Scholarship Fund

Staff Reports

On Aug. 2, Emma Hardy, a Neosho native and student at William Woods University, was named as one of 31 recipients of the MissionSquare Retirement Memorial Scholarship Fund.

The MissionSquare Retirement Memorial Scholarship Fund, formerly the ICMA-RC Public Employee Memorial Scholarship fund, announced on Monday that would be increasing their funds distributed for the 2021-22 academic year.

Nearly $70,000 in scholarships will be awarded to Hardy and the other 30 recipients named on Aug. 2.

“The pandemic has had a tremendous impact on many industries, and unfortunately education is no different. Based on estimates from the National Student Clearinghouse, college enrollment dropped by 3.6% in 2020-21,” said MissionSquare Retirement CEO and President, Lynne Ford, who also serves as President of the MissionSquare Scholarship Fund. “Despite the lower enrollment numbers, there is still a great need to provide assistance to these deserving students as they pursue their educational goals and dreams.”

The MissionSquare Scholarship Fund, in its 20th year, accepts applications from surviving children and spouses of public employees who have died in the line of duty. Recipients are selected based on qualifications such as, financial need, academic success, leadership in school and community activities, honors received, and work experience. Students may choose to study at an accredited two- or four-year college or university or postsecondary vocational or technical school.

To learn more about the scholarship program and this year’s recipients, visit www.icmarc.org/scholarship.