Neosho Board of Education tables appointing new board member

The Neosho Board of Education met for a special meeting on Aug. 5 where they decided to table appointing a new board member while discussing plans to hold more in-depth interviews at the Aug. 9 work session.

At the Jul. 19 meeting, the board accepted the resignation of Melissa Wright, who is moving out of the Neosho School District.

Shortly after Wright stepped down, the district sent out an announcement seeking letters of interest for her open seat that will go back on the ballot for election next April with the intention of reviewing those letters and making a selection to have a new board member brought on in August.

Wright became the second board member to vacate their seat in the last five months, with David Steele stepping down in April due to other obligations beginning to take more of his time.

When Steele stepped down in April, the board also sent out a call for letters of interest to fill his seat.

After receiving five letters of interest and discussing those candidates to replace Steele’s seat in April at another special meeting, three names from those letters stood out to the board before they unanimously voted to appoint Jenny Spiva.

On Aug. 5, the board discussed the six letters of interest from Terra Oxendine, James Keezer, Tammy Ebbinghaus, Audrey Dixon, Janel Wilder and Jeff Patterson to fill Wright’s seat. Oxendine and Keezer had also submitted their interest to fill Steele’s seat.

“With the given interest in serving the board, over the last two years we’ve seen limited interest both at election time and at application time when we have vacancies for filling those roles,” said board member Stuart Puckett. “There’s a renewed interest, a number of qualified people here of which I would like to give them an opportunity to express to each of us why they want to join the board in hopes we can reach the right decision.”

“I have to say I think it’s a good idea for us to interview these candidates,” added board member Kim Wood. “I know it would be nice to get somebody seated and move forward but there are some very good candidates. We don’t even know some of these people, it would be nice to give them the time of day.

Board Secretary Dan Haskins agreed as well, asking his fellow board members an open-ended question if they wanted to go through the letters and then interview all of the candidates or find names that stood out before deciding.

He also added that they could come to some ground rules for what an interview and voting process would look like to find the right candidate, which is exactly what transpired as discussion continued during the meeting.

Board President Jonathan Russell voiced his concern they had agreed upon a process after Wright stepped down and now that they were at the end of that process, at that special meeting, they were now agreeing to do something else after they had already accepted applications and stated they would accept letters and come to that meeting to vote.

“With the candidates from the applicants we have, I think we’re exercising the due diligence of interviewing these folks,” said Haskins in response. “There’s a lot of issues, a lot of things happening in our district, and we want to make sure we feel were making the best selection for that.”

Board Vice President Steffen Weist agreed, going down the candidate list and stating that each of them offered a unique perspective that could be beneficial to the board.

Superintendent Dr. Jim Cummins was asked about the agenda for the Aug. 9 work session with the board deciding on adding candidate interviews and decisions to that meeting by starting it a bit earlier at 5:30 p.m. rather than 6 p.m.

Noting the short turnaround between Aug. 5 and Aug. 9, Cummins also suggested the board agree on however many questions they wanted to ask and get those to the candidates in advance to help shorten the time to hear all the candidates speak while giving them time to formulate their thoughts.

Later, Cummins also implored the board to think past whether their opinion was on masks, saying that they were the business to educate kids and make sure they were successful and that the pandemic would end.

The questions the board agreed upon were along the lines of; what they thought the board did right or wrong in regards to the COVID protocols from the prior year, what they thought the role of the school board was within the district, how they can better engage the community and what their goals and visions for the district were moving forward.

Haskins said he was comfortable with the format they had discussed while asking if they would be ready to choose a candidate on Aug. 9 with Russell telling them to be prepared to make those decisions in front of the candidates.

With the vacant seat, Puckett commented that there was a potential for a tie or a lack of majority with the six current board members and asked if there was a way to minimize the candidate pool before a final decision were to be made.

“The first person who’s nominated, if they get a majority, it’s over,” said Puckett. “That’s what I’m trying to avoid. What I’m trying to do is maybe you set up two or three rounds of voting. I may have supported one but if he or she isn’t in the final slate, my vote may switch to another.”

Citing a lack of interest or large pool of candidates in the past, the board was unsure of the policies with moving two or three candidates to the next stage with a positive motion so Executive Administrative Assistant Tonya Patterson called the Missouri’s School Board Association, a private, not-for profit organization that exists to help local school boards succeed.

Patterson then told the board it was permissible to advance a certain number of candidates in one motion until they made a determination on who to appoint.

“The only fear, I don’t think this will happen, but if we become deadlocked,” said Russell. “That seat may sit vacant. That’s the problem with an even number of people on the board. That seat could sit vacant until the (Apr. 2022) election.”

“I don’t think we’ll get to that point,” reiterated Russell. “but I know the board I came onto when I was elected was deadlocked on an issue.”

In 2022, four seats will be open.

Stuart Puckett - Incumbent - Term ends April 2022 - 3 year term

Jonathan Russell - Incumbent -Terms ends April 2022 - 3-year term

Jenny Spiva - appointed until April 2022 - 1-year term to finish David Steele's original 3-year term

Open Seat - will be appointed until April 2022- 1-year term to finish Melissa Wright's original 3-year term

The board ended the session by agreeing to table the motion to appoint a board member until the Aug. 9 work session.