Neosho Board of Education appoints new board member

The Neosho Board of Education (BOE) met for a work session on Aug. 9 where they appointed James Keezer to replace the outgoing Melissa Wright.

First, the board vacancy interviews took place with the six members of the community who had submitted letters of interest.

Keezer, Terra Oxendine, Tammy Ebbinghaus, Audrey Dixon, Janel Wilder and Jeff Patterson all introduced themselves before answering four pre-determined questions made by the board at their Aug. 5 special meeting.

Those questions were; what they thought the roles and responsibility of a school board member were, what their long term vision was for the district, what the district did right and what they could’ve done better with COVID protocols last year and how they felt the district could better engage the community.

Each candidate was given a maximum of two minutes to respond to each question followed by the board discussing who the candidate would be to replace Wright, with each board member given an opportunity to voice their opinion on who they thought would make the best choice.

After the introductions and interviews, the board deliberated for just under ten minutes before Keezer was unanimously appointed to the vacant seat.

In his introduction to the board, Keezer told them he was a Neosho native with both his parents and his wife all being Neosho alumni with four kids currently in the district from ages 10-18.

Keezer told the board they had an easy decision to make, feeling they couldn’t go wrong with any of the applicants seated before them.

“I very simply love this town, love this community,” said Keezer on why he’d make a good board member. “I feel like our lives were greatly altered in a positive way, the trajectory of our life, all of that was greatly impacted by Neosho schools. I believe one of our jobs as a school board is to not just be leaders of the community but to be good representations of the community. I feel like the Lord might be able to use me in that capacity, to just be a representation of a greater community and a voice to articulate for a larger body.”

Answering the first question about the responsibilities and roles of a school board member, Keezer alluded to his introduction to the board, saying that he felt they were not only called to be leaders but to do as best as they could to represent the desires and wishes of the community that allow them to serve in that capacity.

He said they needed to do everything in their power to understand and find out the community they represent and what they desire from the district from parents to teachers to students.

“We can have visons and goals, those are all well and good,” said Keezer. “But we must always maintain we represent a larger body of people that call Neosho home.”

When asked about his long-term vision for the district, Keezer said that he knew Neosho was going to continue to grow and that they needed to look as far down the road as they could anticipate in terms of infrastructure and growth.

Relationship wise, he talked about the importance of the district’s partnership with Crowder College and how he was able to take classes there when he was at Neosho that helped him get a head start on life.

Keezer also touched on the district’s emphasis on the Fine Arts program and building.

“Extremely excited, I was one of those strange kids that played sports but was also in band,” said Keezer. “There always seemed to be a lot more energy and money pumped into sports, I feel like that’s slowly shifting and I am extremely excited about that because I love Fine Arts as much as I love athletics.”

The third question addressed what the district did right and what they could’ve done better in regard to last year and the district’s COVID protocols.

Keezer said initially, he didn’t believe the district could’ve done anything different at all, citing the multiple sources of information and mixed messages that he said still exist today.

He commended the board for the different options afforded to families, with his only criticism being that as time went on, the majority of the community went in a slightly different direction while the district remained stationary.

“I can’t say I would’ve done anything different if I was in your shoes and privy to all of that information,” said Keezer. “If you’re looking for a critique that’s the only one, I can come up with, but I commend you for coming up with different options for our community. I don’t know that there has ever been a more difficult time to serve in this capacity.”

The final question asked how the applicants felt the board or district could better engage the community.

Keezer said it would be great if they could have a format to get solid, consistent and honest feedback whether it was through an online form, emails or meetings open to the public.

But he also added the reality of the situation was that sometimes, those that did send emails, make calls or come to meetings were the louder voices of an angry minority.

“I think one of the best ways we as a school board can really find out where our community is at is probably not necessarily responding to emails or even opening up the floor, but being out in the community,” said Keezer. “It’s talking with neighbors, with students, being as involved outside of these walls as we possibly we can.”

“We will obviously have to respond to emails and calls of that nature,” added Keezer. “but I think one of the best ways we find out as a board, the heartbeat of our community, is to be out in the community asking people questions and listening to responses.”

Before deliberation began, and throughout the work session, the board voiced their thanks for those that have shown interest in the board while encouraging them to run for the four open seats in the Apr. 2022 election.

“I did appreciate a lot of the comments, it gave me some food for thought, things we can go forward and do through listening to all of your comments,” said board member Kim Wood.

“This is uncomfortable, it’s difficult,” added board member Dan Haskins. “You all are very qualified, you care.”

Shortly after that, Haskins gave his top three candidates in no order as Ebbinghaus, Wilder and Keezer.

Next, board member Stuart Puckett spoke, saying the answers he had heard that evening had shifted his thinking before giving a top two of Keezer and Patterson that had most encapsulated his thoughts.

Board Vice President Steffen Wiest was the next board member to speak.

“There’s not one person I get a negative (feeling) from,” said Wiest. “I think everyone brings something very interesting to the table.”

Wiest named Keezer and Wilder as his top two candidates for the position.

Board President Jonathan Russell had the same top three choices as Haskins and shortly after, Haskins made the motion to nominate Keezer to the board with the vote being unanimous.