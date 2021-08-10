Neosho Schools pass back to school policies

The Neosho Board of Education met on Aug. 9, hiring a new board member and passing return-to-school safety protocols.

After interviewing the six potential candidates and electing James Keezer to the open seat, the board discussed the return-to-school safety protocols for about an hour before passing them.

In July, the district had met to discuss the protocols with the goal being to have the plan ready for the Aug. 9 work session.

At the work session on Monday, the board went through the document with the protocols page by page with the opportunity for input before passing it.

Contents of the plan included COVID19 overview and mitigation plans, academic options, virtual and seated learning options, masks and social distancing, cafeteria and meals, transportation, after school hours, suspected or confirmed COVID19 cases, athletics and activities, and cleaning and disinfecting.

“Creating an exceptionally safe and sanitary learning environment to combat a worldwide pandemic didn’t come without its challenges,” stated part of the introduction of the document. “Though we are happy to be leaving some of those challenges behind, we learned some valuable lessons while working through them and will keep some of the practices they yielded because now that we know better, we can do better. This document will function as a fluid plan that may be adjusted weekly as data comes available.”

“We kind of jump into the analogy of swiss cheese,” said Superintendent Dr. Jim Cummins. “Every layer has its own flaws but if you put enough layers together you can accomplish what you’re trying to accomplish. We really divided it into, how could we make the school district layers of mitigation and what layers of mitigation do we put on the parents and guardians of students.”

The plan included three levels of mitigation: green, yellow and red.

Green was an operating level when positive student cases are below 7% within a specific school with operations including enhanced cleaning Protocols, symptom monitoring, physical distancing, encouraged masking, and cohorting (keeping students together as much as possible).

Yellow was an operating level where positive student cases reach 7% within a specific school with all of the green operation mitigations included as well as masks being required.

Red was an operating level where positive student cases reach 10% within a specific school or staffing the school due to positive cases becomes problematic and means the closing of schools.

“The seven and 10 percent are numbers that we use sort of regionally,” said Cummins. “I think Ozark, Willard and Nixa are looking at that range. Our numbers last year, (Director of Safety and Security Operations Ryan) West said we got to about 4% positive (district wide) at the high point.”

Two options will be offered academically for the 2021-22 school year, virtual and seated learning with both options beginning Aug. 24, the first day of school.

Whatever option the student chooses will be their decision for the entire semester with the cutoff to enroll in virtual learning on Aug. 13.

When discussing athletics and activities, the plan cited Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) recommendations.Board President Jonathan Russell asking about some of the virtual activities held last year, like speech and debate and choir, and if they would continue to be virtual.

Cummins responded that he hadn’t heard of any guidance yet.

“A question I have, is if we have close contact tracing,” asked board member Dan Haskins. “What about our vaccinated to unvaccinated personnel, staff and students. And then close contact, not showing any of the symptoms. Previously, if they met that guideline, they would also be quarantined. But now, if we have person A who is positive but had close contact with person B, but that person has no symptoms and is vaccinated, what’s our guideline there?”

Cummins responded that if both persons are masked, and person A is a confirmed positive case, student B would not have to quarantine. He also added that if student B was vaccinated, they wouldn’t have to quarantine.

If either of them was unmasked and student B is unvaccinated, then student B would be required to quarantine.

“I’ve talked to the local health department directly,” said board member Jenny Spiva. “They’re recommendation for quarantining on contact tracing is if you’re vaccinated and in close contact, you don’t have to quarantine. If you’re unvaccinated and in close contact, and asymptomatic, you can come back to school, they’re going to recommend you wear a mask. That’s how the local health department is going to deal with that.”

Russell added that he thought the decision on quarantining or not should be made by the health department, saying his recommendation was to cooperate with them and help in any contact tracing but at the end of the day the local health department should be the one to decide whether someone quarantines or not.

Newly elected board member James Keezer asked about the legal side of things, where the district was bound, recommendations vs. mandates, and what choice the district had.

Cummins responded that they were bound to follow the Center for Disease Control’s mandates on wearing a mask on public transportation (i.e. school buses) with everything else a recommendation.

“Optional gives us choice,” said Cummins. “(While) recommendations allow us to continue to demonstrate we're not naïve to what the science is telling us.”

Russell commented that he wanted to follow that closely and as soon as there was wiggle room, to lift the mask mandate on buses.

“The bus driver has a job to drive the bus,” said Russell. “they cannot be held responsible for making sure a kid on the bus keeps his mask on.”

Board member Stuart Puckett applauded the administrative staff in the preparation of their document and said he hoped the board would support their efforts to safely get kids seated and learning.

“There’s no substitute for kids being back in the buildings,” said Puckett. “we can get tied up in semantics and things like that, I hope we don’t. I hope we trust that that’s our administrations concern, how can we get the most kids in seats and learning.”

Board member Kim Wood commented that she thought the school year should be started wearing masks because of the CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics recommendation for students to wear masks.

“Let’s get it like the board wants it, approve it, then we can go back to preparing to educate kids on day one,” said Cummins.

Later, the conversation would circle back to the changing the physical distance, with changes eventually made to define close contact as being three feet or less, instead of six, for more than 15 minutes without wearing a mask.

Spiva commented on the local health department’s recommendation that unvaccinated students should be allowed to return to school as long as they were asymptotic and wearing a mask.

“What’s going to happen is, its going to appear that the school district is forcing kids to get vaccinated so that they don’t have to quarantine, that’s how people are going to interpret that," said Spiva. "That’s not what is happening here but that’s how it will be interpreted. We have to be very careful how were willing to push that document and how were going to change it.”

Board member Dan Haskins said he could live with contact tracing at three feet, feeling they were splitting hairs between three and six feet, but commented on the staff aspect with the board acknowledging twork session that kids weren't the drivers of COVID19

“What happens to our staff?” said Haskins. “If we have a bunch of staff that get sick with COVID, then were having substitutes come in and we're losing continuity in our classrooms, I’m concerned about that.”

“Of 327 respondents (to the survey), 65.7%, 215 of them are already vaccinated,” said Cummins later when asked about staff vaccination numbers. “Another 4.6% plan to, just over 70% of the 327 are vaccinated.”

The motion to adjust the plan defining close contact as three feet instead of six and students, vaccinated or unvaccinated, being allowed to return to school as long as they're asymptomatic and wearing a mask was passed 6-1.

To view the plan in its entirety visit the district website.