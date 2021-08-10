Ribbon cutting held for ‘Nature’s Treasures’ mural

On Aug. 10, the Neosho Arts Council and Neosho Chamber of Commerce celebrated “Nature’s Treasures,” a mural done at Scenic Park in Neosho, with a ribbon cutting.

Jackie Kenny, a member of the board of directors for the Neosho Arts Council, said their focus the past few years has been on restoring murals in Neosho in a Facebook Live at the start of the event before the ribbon cutting.

“But we decided that with two white buildings in (Scenic) Park, we really wanted to add some color to the park,” said Kenny.

“Murals are one of the things associated with Neosho,” said Kenny after the ribbon cutting. “We’ve got the one in the courthouse, it all ties in.”

After receiving approval from the city, bids were put out after the first of the year and by late spring, a winner had been chosen.

Kenny said the bid of Elizabeth Wallsmith, an artist since a young age, was chosen not only for the colors but because of the inclusion of plants and animals native to the area.

Wallsmith started on the murals two weeks into June, in the midst of teaching summer school, with the target date to finish by Aug. 9. Wallsmith would work on the mural during the weekends until summer school ended and then she was at Scenic Park every day.

She added more items during the 200 hours spent working on the murals, ranging from five hour to 10 hour work days, to complete the murals that included a Blue Jay that flew into her back while working and beetles that were abundant in the park during another time she was there.

Wallsmith works as an art teacher and lives in Carthage with murals in Pittsburg, Kansas and has done artwork for the Southeast Kansas Art Fest.

She found out about the opportunity through Facebook after being tagged in a post by a friend and was unfamiliar with the area but was happy to submit a bid.

When asked about her concepts for the murals, Wallsmith said they came from past experiences and inspiration taken in every day.

“I really appreciate the opportunity that not only the Chamber gave for this to happen,” said Wallsmith. “but the (Neosho) Arts Council (too). I wanted kids to have a chance to be engaged visually.”

“I love doing public artwork,” said Wallsmith after the ribbon cutting. “I think public work of art is really important to not only promote gathering of family and people but to also promote areas like this park. It gave me an opportunity by taking a risk of putting my work and submitting a bid. It made what I teach relevant by hopefully encouraging my students to put themselves out there. I wanted to paint flowers from the Missouri area, DogwoodBlossom trees are from Neosho, the road, the box turtle, the hummingbird, the blue jay and the beetles.”

The Neosho Arts Council has more plans in store when it comes to murals, currently planning on restoring three murals in Neosho.

One is across from Big Spring Park on the side of Canopy Church with the hope to restore the broken tiles before winter, another resides in the Neosho/Newton County Library that was painted by a student of Thomas Hart Benton, Duard Marshall, with the hopes to clean and fix it over the winter and the final mural to be restored resides at Crowder College.

After taking a picture with Wallsmith cutting the ribbon, and in celebration of Missouri’s Bicentennial, live music was played with handcrafted small batch ice cream from Henderson’s available to those in attendance.