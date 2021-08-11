Southbound Route 571-to-I-49 Ramp CLOSED at Night in Carthage Aug. 18 & 19

Missouri Department of Transportation

Where: Southbound Missouri Route 571-to-southbound I-49 ramp in Carthage

When: 7 p.m.-7 a.m., Wednesday & Thursday, Aug. 18 & 19

What: Ramp CLOSED to allow contractor crews to replace guardrail at north end of Route 571 bridge over I-49

Traffic Impact:

Southbound Route 571-to-southbound I-49 on ramp CLOSED

Signs and message boards will alert drivers approaching work zone

No signed detours

Drivers urged to find alternate routes to avoid work zone

Project Information: This work is part of a project that also includes resurfacing and sidewalk improvements along Route 571 between Fairview Avenue and I-49 and a new roundabout at intersection of Fairlawn Avenue, Elk Street and Garrison Avenue.

For more information, call MoDOT in Springfield at 417-895-7600 or visit www.modot.org/southwest