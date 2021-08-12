Crowder College and Ozark Christian College sign exploratory agreement

Crowder College

JOPLIN, MO—Officials from Crowder College in Neosho, Missouri and Ozark Christian College, in Joplin, Missouri, are pleased to announce the signing of an exploratory agreement between the two institutions.

Through a common goal of promoting Servant Leadership, Crowder College and Ozark Christian College agree to ongoing discussions to further explore the coordination of transferable credit and earned certificates for Ozark Christian College students through Crowder College.

“Crowder College strives to expand partnerships and opportunities for students across our nine-county service area in southwest Missouri,” said Keith Zoromski, Associate Vice President of Academic Affairs at Crowder College. “This articulation agreement serves as evidence that Crowder College values coordinating with each of its university partners to mutually support its students.”

"For over 79 years, Ozark Christian College has had one mission: we train men and women for Christian service," says Academic Dean Chad Ragsdale. "This partnership will open even more doors to learning and serving for our students."

Crowder College is a two-year community college located in southwest Missouri. Established in 1963 the college serves a nine-county region in the state’s community college organization. With over 80 degree and certificate programs Crowder offers educational opportunities for those planning to transfer to a university or enter the workforce. The main campus is located in Neosho with instructional centers in Cassville, McDonald County, Nevada, Webb City and an Advanced Training and Technology Center in Joplin.

Founded in 1942, today Ozark Christian College’s 15,000 alumni serve in all 50 states and in over 100 countries around the world. Ozark is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and the Association for Biblical Higher Education. Ozark’s biblical training, Christian community, and global service opportunities equip students for all kinds of ministry: missions, music, preaching, pastoral counseling, organizational leadership, and more. The college offers residential and online undergraduate degrees and will launch a master's program in the fall of 2022.