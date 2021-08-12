How many people live in Newton County after the 2020 Census count?
These figures show the U.S. Bureau's 2020 Census counts for people, as well as the USA TODAY analysis of how those counts have changed from the 2010 Census. Where detailed demographic data appear, all racial groups are included. Ethnicity — whether someone is Hispanic or Latino — is counted separate from race by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Communities in many locations will not reflect total population and should not be added together. In some counties, people don't live inside an incorporated community; in others, multiple levels of communities may overlap.
Missouri
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Total
6,154,913
165,986
2.8%
White
4,740,335
-218,435
-4.4%
Black
699,840
6,449
0.9%
American Indian
30,518
3,142
11.5%
Asian
133,377
35,294
36.0%
Pacific Islander
9,730
3,469
55.4%
Other Race
127,942
47,485
59.0%
Two or More Races
413,171
288,582
231.6%
Hispanic
303,068
90,598
42.6%
Newton County
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Total
58,648
515
0.9%
White
48,383
-3,550
-6.8%
Black
532
94
21.5%
American Indian
1,483
144
10.8%
Asian
798
28
3.6%
Pacific Islander
805
298
58.8%
Other Race
1,839
480
35.3%
Two or More Races
4,808
3,021
169.1%
Hispanic
3,607
1,070
42.2%
Joplin city
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Total
51,762
1,612
3.2%
White
41,283
-2,671
-6.1%
Black
1,659
2
0.1%
American Indian
1,104
193
21.2%
Asian
989
188
23.5%
Pacific Islander
297
143
92.9%
Other Race
1,280
405
46.3%
Two or More Races
5,150
3,352
186.4%
Hispanic
3,246
1,005
44.8%
Neosho city
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Total
12,590
755
6.4%
White
9,186
-784
-7.9%
Black
119
1
0.8%
American Indian
270
84
45.2%
Asian
72
-31
-30.1%
Pacific Islander
585
301
106.0%
Other Race
1,199
347
40.7%
Two or More Races
1,159
837
259.9%
Hispanic
1,848
511
38.2%
Seneca city
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Total
2,230
-106
-4.5%
White
1,810
-182
-9.1%
Black
7
-1
-12.5%
American Indian
142
-45
-24.1%
Asian
14
4
40.0%
Pacific Islander
3
1
50.0%
Other Race
21
12
133.3%
Two or More Races
233
105
82.0%
Hispanic
84
32
61.5%
Communities
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Benton township
648
-33
-4.8%
Berwick township
374
-4
-1.1%
Buffalo township
2,220
71
3.3%
Cliff Village village
40
0
0.0%
Dayton township
1,473
-132
-8.2%
Dennis Acres village
47
-29
-38.2%
Diamond town
831
-71
-7.9%
Fairview town
419
36
9.4%
Five Mile township
4,089
16
0.4%
Franklin township
1,747
-48
-2.7%
Granby city
2,050
-84
-3.9%
Granby township
4,315
-280
-6.1%
Grand Falls Plaza town
103
-11
-9.6%
Joplin city
51,762
1,612
3.2%
Leawood village
620
-62
-9.1%
Loma Linda town
943
218
30.1%
Marion township
3,640
-147
-3.9%
Neosho city
12,590
755
6.4%
Neosho township
18,860
821
4.6%
Newtonia town
204
5
2.5%
Newtonia township
754
-34
-4.3%
Redings Mill village
164
13
8.6%
Ritchey town
66
-16
-19.5%
Saginaw village
300
3
1.0%
Seneca city
2,230
-106
-4.5%
Seneca township
3,298
-176
-5.1%
Shoal Creek Drive village
356
19
5.6%
Shoal Creek Estates village
107
11
11.5%
Shoal Creek township
13,251
422
3.3%
Stark City town
125
-14
-10.1%
Stella town
166
8
5.1%
Van Buren township
1,290
-84
-6.1%
Wentworth village
98
-49
-33.3%
West Benton township
2,689
142
5.6%