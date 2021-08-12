How many people live in Newton County after the 2020 Census count?

Yoonserk Pyun and Mike Stucka
USA TODAY Network

These figures show the U.S. Bureau's 2020 Census counts for people, as well as the USA TODAY analysis of how those counts have changed from the 2010 Census. Where detailed demographic data appear, all racial groups are included. Ethnicity — whether someone is Hispanic or Latino — is counted separate from race by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Communities in many locations will not reflect total population and should not be added together. In some counties, people don't live inside an incorporated community; in others, multiple levels of communities may overlap.

Missouri

2020 countChange% change

Total

6,154,913

165,986

2.8%

White

4,740,335

-218,435

-4.4%

Black

699,840

6,449

0.9%

American Indian

30,518

3,142

11.5%

Asian

133,377

35,294

36.0%

Pacific Islander

9,730

3,469

55.4%

Other Race

127,942

47,485

59.0%

Two or More Races

413,171

288,582

231.6%

Hispanic

303,068

90,598

42.6%

Newton County

2020 countChange% change

Total

58,648

515

0.9%

White

48,383

-3,550

-6.8%

Black

532

94

21.5%

American Indian

1,483

144

10.8%

Asian

798

28

3.6%

Pacific Islander

805

298

58.8%

Other Race

1,839

480

35.3%

Two or More Races

4,808

3,021

169.1%

Hispanic

3,607

1,070

42.2%

Joplin city

2020 countChange% change

Total

51,762

1,612

3.2%

White

41,283

-2,671

-6.1%

Black

1,659

2

0.1%

American Indian

1,104

193

21.2%

Asian

989

188

23.5%

Pacific Islander

297

143

92.9%

Other Race

1,280

405

46.3%

Two or More Races

5,150

3,352

186.4%

Hispanic

3,246

1,005

44.8%

Neosho city

2020 countChange% change

Total

12,590

755

6.4%

White

9,186

-784

-7.9%

Black

119

1

0.8%

American Indian

270

84

45.2%

Asian

72

-31

-30.1%

Pacific Islander

585

301

106.0%

Other Race

1,199

347

40.7%

Two or More Races

1,159

837

259.9%

Hispanic

1,848

511

38.2%

Seneca city

2020 countChange% change

Total

2,230

-106

-4.5%

White

1,810

-182

-9.1%

Black

7

-1

-12.5%

American Indian

142

-45

-24.1%

Asian

14

4

40.0%

Pacific Islander

3

1

50.0%

Other Race

21

12

133.3%

Two or More Races

233

105

82.0%

Hispanic

84

32

61.5%

Communities

2020 countChange% change

Benton township

648

-33

-4.8%

Berwick township

374

-4

-1.1%

Buffalo township

2,220

71

3.3%

Cliff Village village

40

0

0.0%

Dayton township

1,473

-132

-8.2%

Dennis Acres village

47

-29

-38.2%

Diamond town

831

-71

-7.9%

Fairview town

419

36

9.4%

Five Mile township

4,089

16

0.4%

Franklin township

1,747

-48

-2.7%

Granby city

2,050

-84

-3.9%

Granby township

4,315

-280

-6.1%

Grand Falls Plaza town

103

-11

-9.6%

Joplin city

51,762

1,612

3.2%

Leawood village

620

-62

-9.1%

Loma Linda town

943

218

30.1%

Marion township

3,640

-147

-3.9%

Neosho city

12,590

755

6.4%

Neosho township

18,860

821

4.6%

Newtonia town

204

5

2.5%

Newtonia township

754

-34

-4.3%

Redings Mill village

164

13

8.6%

Ritchey town

66

-16

-19.5%

Saginaw village

300

3

1.0%

Seneca city

2,230

-106

-4.5%

Seneca township

3,298

-176

-5.1%

Shoal Creek Drive village

356

19

5.6%

Shoal Creek Estates village

107

11

11.5%

Shoal Creek township

13,251

422

3.3%

Stark City town

125

-14

-10.1%

Stella town

166

8

5.1%

Van Buren township

1,290

-84

-6.1%

Wentworth village

98

-49

-33.3%

West Benton township

2,689

142

5.6%