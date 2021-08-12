How many people live in Newton County after the 2020 Census count?

Yoonserk Pyun and Mike Stucka

USA TODAY Network

These figures show the U.S. Bureau's 2020 Census counts for people, as well as the USA TODAY analysis of how those counts have changed from the 2010 Census. Where detailed demographic data appear, all racial groups are included. Ethnicity — whether someone is Hispanic or Latino — is counted separate from race by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Communities in many locations will not reflect total population and should not be added together. In some counties, people don't live inside an incorporated community; in others, multiple levels of communities may overlap.

Missouri 2020 count Change % change Total 6,154,913 165,986 2.8% White 4,740,335 -218,435 -4.4% Black 699,840 6,449 0.9% American Indian 30,518 3,142 11.5% Asian 133,377 35,294 36.0% Pacific Islander 9,730 3,469 55.4% Other Race 127,942 47,485 59.0% Two or More Races 413,171 288,582 231.6% Hispanic 303,068 90,598 42.6%

Newton County 2020 count Change % change Total 58,648 515 0.9% White 48,383 -3,550 -6.8% Black 532 94 21.5% American Indian 1,483 144 10.8% Asian 798 28 3.6% Pacific Islander 805 298 58.8% Other Race 1,839 480 35.3% Two or More Races 4,808 3,021 169.1% Hispanic 3,607 1,070 42.2%

Joplin city 2020 count Change % change Total 51,762 1,612 3.2% White 41,283 -2,671 -6.1% Black 1,659 2 0.1% American Indian 1,104 193 21.2% Asian 989 188 23.5% Pacific Islander 297 143 92.9% Other Race 1,280 405 46.3% Two or More Races 5,150 3,352 186.4% Hispanic 3,246 1,005 44.8%

Neosho city 2020 count Change % change Total 12,590 755 6.4% White 9,186 -784 -7.9% Black 119 1 0.8% American Indian 270 84 45.2% Asian 72 -31 -30.1% Pacific Islander 585 301 106.0% Other Race 1,199 347 40.7% Two or More Races 1,159 837 259.9% Hispanic 1,848 511 38.2%

Seneca city 2020 count Change % change Total 2,230 -106 -4.5% White 1,810 -182 -9.1% Black 7 -1 -12.5% American Indian 142 -45 -24.1% Asian 14 4 40.0% Pacific Islander 3 1 50.0% Other Race 21 12 133.3% Two or More Races 233 105 82.0% Hispanic 84 32 61.5%