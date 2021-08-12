La-Z-Boy holds groundbreaking for two-year, $30 million investment in Neosho campus

On Aug. 11, leadership from the project and development teams, La-Z-Boy Midwest and corporate gathered at the 550,000 sq. ft. Neosho campus for the official groundbreaking of massive improvements to the facility.

About a year and a half ago, La-Z-Boy, the Michigan based furniture company that has been in Neosho since 1969, announced the closures of all U.S. manufacturing facilities while furloughing 6,800 employees total, or 70 percent of its global workforce.

“It’s (been) very difficult,” said Vice President of La-Z-Boy Midwest Bill Snow. “Our team stuck together, worked hard. We focused on the safety of our employees, that was the number one thing. We did our best to open up our facilities so we could take care of our customers as well as our employees.”

With the plans for renovations there before the Mar. 2020 shutdown of the company, the plans to continue with those upgrades were never in question, just a matter of when to do it with everything going on in the world.

Local stakeholders and La-Z-Boy employees in Neosho gathered outside the building for a short ceremony to officially kick off the upgrades.

First, Snow gave some opening remarks before laying out the timeline for the upgrades that includes renovations throughout the upholstery plant, a new medical clinic for employees and their families and a new parts distribution center.

“What an exciting time here for our team at Neosho and across all of La-Z-Boy,” said Snow. “La-Z-Boy made a strategic decision in the late 1960s to bring the iconic brand La-Z-Boy to Neosho, Missouri. Now, after 19 million pieces of furniture being produced here, 51 years later, we stand here today ready to renovate the campus and add much needed warehouse space to manage our business more efficiently.”

Snow went on to say the first phase of construction will address trailer and employee parking as well as electrical, water and drainage upgrades.

The second phase will be focused on the new 60,000 sq. ft. warehouse for housing the parts distribution operation on the east side of the current facility with plans to move the current interplant receiving into the that new facility when complete.

The final phase will bring improvements to employee entrances, a new employee cafeteria, front offices, restrooms and a new employee and family clinic where the current front offices sit.

Snow thanked their board and senior leadership for approving such a large project before handing off the mic to Jacob Heisten, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Grow Neosho.

Heisten, behalf of Grow Neosho, thanked La-Z-Boy, the Enhanced Enterprise Zone Board and the Neosho City Council for unanimously approving the abatement request from La-Z-Boy.

In June, the Neosho Board of Education gave approval for the district to give tax breaks for the project with the new additions qualifying for property tax breaks of 100% over the first two years, 75% for the following eight years and 50% for the remaining life of the enhanced business enterprise zone.

In early August, the Neosho City Council approved the request for the abatement as well.

La-Z-Boy Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Darrell Edwards spoke next, again thanking the Neosho campus for its employee’s hard work while making it one of his favorite destinations to visit.

“As I reflected upon this very significant investment for La-Z-Boy manufacturing, I marveled at a few of the milestones, a few accomplishments this facility achieved,” said Edwards. “This facility was built in 1970, marking 51 years its been in business in the Neosho community. That’s amazing. 51 years (of) transforming houses into homes. Additionally, since 1970, we, you, have made over 19 million pieces of La-Z-Boy furniture.”

“I’ve been dying to get out and see our plants again where were working so incredibly hard to service just these unprecedented times,” said La-Z-Boy President and CEO Melinda Whittington, speaking after Edwards. “If you think about it, its been the most unusual year and a half imaginable. The reality is, in these unprecedented times, it makes the highs even higher and the lows even more challenging.”

“We’re celebrating this phenomenal new beginning of renovating this very important location for us,” added Whittington. “I am so excited on behalf of the lead team, corporate and the board to be here for the groundbreaking today We don’t do these things lightly, this is part of a strategic plan for the long-term growth of a healthy La-Z-Boy. It’ll be great for this location and Neosho as well.”

Then, pictures were taking with the official turning of the dirt, with members of the executive team, local leadership and project and lead teams all given an opportunity for a picture with the shovels.

The two-year timeline for the project entails all of the new facilities mentioned at the ribbon cutting, with plans to hire over 100 more employees to fill open positions.

Hiring is currently ongoing; with around 800 employees when the facility in Neosho shut down last March, 900 when the Jul. 26 release announced the two-year $30 million investment and plans to reach 1050 employees.

“Hiring is going on right now, we’ve been full scale hiring since we opened back up after the closure of the pandemic,” said Snow. “We’re hiring every day, focusing on filling up all of our shifts. We have 7-day operation with day, night and weekend shifts.