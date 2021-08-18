Congressman Billy Long visits Stella, Tiny Homes to be manufactured

Last fall, conversations began between Integrity Development and Construction, based out of Springfield, and Longhorn Architectural Products, in Stella, to address the issue of affordable housing at a local and national level.

On Aug. 17, Next Level Housing, a doing business as (DBA) between these two entities welcomed 7th Congressional District Representative Congressman Billy Long (R-MO) to Stella to show them the fruits of their labor.

“Where I live in Washington D.C., my apartment, 200 yards from my back door where I walk out every morning, homeless tents are everywhere,” said Long on Aug. 17. “Projects like this are vitally important, returning veterans have trouble getting back into society and affording places, millennials are choosing tiny homes over mortgage payments to get started out in life.”

With the two companies involved in construction, Longhorn Architectural Products makes store front curtain walls and the glass panels seen on high-rises with all glass exteriors while Integrity Development and Construction is a Springfield based general contractor, Carol Ann Haake, Chief Executive Officer of Integrity Development and Construction and the President of the United States Contractors Association in the state of Missouri, said the conversation started with how to address the homelessness issue.

In their research, they found out just how big of an issue affordable housing was and the different levels of society if effected.

“Veterans who are in the transitional period when they come back home and a lot of foster children coming out of foster care find themselves in a place without a home,” said Haake. “Homes being $282,000 on average for startup homes, that’s hard for millennials to afford. We found 68 percent of millennials said they would prefer a tiny home. It’s mobile, versatile and it’s affordable housing in this market when costs are going through the roof. We’re very excited Congressman Long has agreed to come to Stella, Missouri to see a small business and look at a company that wants to help.”

The engineering was completed around January with Mike Shrum, one of the owners of Next Level Homes, and Ed Cubel, President of Next Level Homes saying they wanted to do their due diligence with the cost of the tiny homes ranging between $35,000 and $40,000.

“We want to be part of that solution, that’s how this house started,” said Shrum pointing to the 12x16 foot model on their lot on Aug. 17. “Once we worked with our engineers, we realized we can build any house, we can build apartment buildings. We can build it faster, more affordable. We feel like it’s better, replacing wood with aluminum. We eliminate a lot of water damage, insect problems. We believe we can better the fire ratings, we remove a lot of the fuel from the wall, just things like that make it better.”

“We deal with structural engineers on most projects we do (with Longhorn Architectural Products) anyways,” added Shrum. “We’re working with a great firm, AE Dynamics. They will do site specific calculations based on soil and those types of things to make sure it’s not only built correctly but anchored correctly.”

With multiple patentable ideas they’re working on, Shrum and Cubel welcomed Long to Stella by showing him the 12x16 foot tiny home model that had been made at their facility in about three hours.

“It’s a simple house, it works for everything,” said Long after talking with Shrum and Cubel inside the tiny home. “A full bath, tub, shower, sink, a place for a small kitchen. Everything is together in the front room where you can have a sleeper sofa or hide-a-bed, it’s very functional and practical for how large it is.”

Shrum and Cubel were able to see where Longhorn Architectural Products could make an impact on the project.

“We realized that same structural aluminum framing could be utilized to build houses,” said Shrum. “It has a lot of benefits, there’s problems with wood. Aluminum is straighter, stronger. Every house we build is structurally engineered, not only in our construction process but how we mount the house to a foundation, to concrete, a crawlspace, a basement, we really utilize common standard construction products. Really the main component that’s different is the frame. It’s a structural aluminum frame.”

“To be honest, we’re in the infancy of the project,” added Cubel. “This is our first mockup. We want to get word out that were providing these houses. The nonprofit organizations, the people that do the good work, would be interested in these homes and we want to get our name out to them so we can help each other.”

As structural testing went on, they figured out there’s no building they can’t build that’s typically built with wood. They’re currently getting ready to build a duplex for a customer in southwest Missouri, they can build apartment buildings or single-family home all while reducing construction time by as much as 50 percent.

As the operation grows, Shrum said it could create up to 100-200 jobs, with Longhorn Architectural Products owning 25 acres at their Stella location with room to add additional manufacturing space.

There’s also an additional use for these tiny homes, hurricane/tornado resistance.

“These can also be used in disasters,” said Long. “When I was a newly minted 5-month-old congressman, Joplin was hit with an EF5 tornado that killed 161 of my constituents. In a situation like that, a devastating natural disaster, homes like this can be utilized.”

“Every house and structure are tested, these houses are rated right now for 115 mile per hour winds, we can go up and make it really storm resistant to be honest with you,” said Shrum. “In fact, we’re looking at opportunities in Florida where we will meet the wind born degree requirements for hurricane resistance.”

These models can be shipped across the country and citing the 12x16 model shown to Long, Shrum said they can fit three on one semi-truck with hopes to continue growth to be able to manufacture these tiny homes in key geographic area to eliminate freight costs.

After touring the tiny home, Long was shown the inside of the facility next door where the pieces were constructed before being assembled outside.

“That’s what Missouri is about, that’s what the seventh district is about,” said Long on seeing a local company address a national issue. “The entrepreneurship here in the 7th district is phenomenal, these folks are in a completely unrelated business and they came up with this idea. That’s what I find with the Show Me State. And they are showing us.”

“We are ready to introduce this to the market and start our sales process,” said Shrum. “if anyone is interested, they can certainly reach out to us. That’s developers, individual homeowners, the whole spectrum of homeowners.

“We’re really excited and really thankful (Long) would come from D.C. to visit us and get involved,” added Shrum. “He sees the same problems we see; the homeless crisis is getting worse in America; we feel like we have a good solution for it. It’ll bring jobs to the area, and help be a piece to solve the issue.”

Next Level Homes can be reached at 417-773-0008.