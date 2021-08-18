Indigo Road Entertainment Presents: Nitro Circus in Tulsa, OK

Indigo Road Entertainment

One month away! Nitro Circus brings high adrenaline live entertainment back with explosive 'You Got This' tour. Live at ONEOK Field in Tulsa, OK., Sept. 16.

WHAT: With thrill-loving fans clamoring to experience the exhilaration that only live action sports can deliver, Nitro Circus is gearing up to make its highly anticipated return with the electrifying “You Got This” tour.

WHEN & WHERE: In a tour stop presented by Indigo Road Entertainment, Nitro Circus comes through Tulsa with a Thursday, Sept. 16 show at ONEOK Field – part of an extensive North American trek that will visit 29 cities across the continent this year.

TICKETS are on sale now at indigotix.com.

MORE INFORMATION:

“You Got This” will feature a packed roster of top international action sports athletes highlighted by Australia’s Ryan Williams, a dual threat on both BMX and scooter. Williams is already a four-time Nitro World Games winner as well as a three-time X Games gold medalist. Nitro ringleader Travis Pastrana considers him, “Hands down, the best action sports athlete alive today.”

Joining Williams are fellow countrymen Jarryd McNeil, the first freestyle motocross rider to win four consecutive X Games golds in a single discipline, and Blake “Bilko” Williams, a multiple X Games medalist in his own right. Decorated American BMX rider Kurtis Downs - who thrilled a national TV audience while competing in TBS’ “Go-Big Show” earlier this year - will also appear, as will U.S. FMX legend Adam Jones.

Fans can be there live as Nitro Circus’ roster of elite action sports professionals brave the world’s largest jumps. The legendary 45-foot Giganta ramp will launch BMX, skate and scooter athletes into the sky at 40 miles per hour, while on the moto side riders will send it 65 feet high. Nitro’s daredevils will also attempt the craziest stunts imaginable on new contraptions you never imagine could fly! With no roof there are no limits. These real-life action heroes are sure to inspire fans of all ages as they push the envelope at every show with incredible never-seen-before tricks.

For more Nitro Circus news, including tour updates, exclusive behind-the-scenes content and more, go to www.nitrocircus.com and follow Nitro Circus on Instagram and Facebook. Athlete roster subject to change.

About Indigo Road Entertainment

With more than 60 years of combined expertise, Indigo Road Entertainment is a full-service entertainment partner specializing in talent procurement, event production, and show promotion. During the last decade, Indigo Road has specialized in producing seamless live performances in minor league baseball parks across the country. From concerts to action sports to stand-up comedy, Indigo Road is an industry leader in providing first-in-class entertainment experiences. For more information, visit www.indigoroadentertainment.com.