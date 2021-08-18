Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield Foundation To Hold Civil War Symposium

Wilson's Creek National Battlefield

Four nationally recognized speakers on topics ranging from guerilla warfare to slavery to Civil War in Missouri will present a two-day symposium on Friday, Aug. 27, and Saturday, Aug. 28 in Springfield.

The in-person event, hosted by Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield Foundation, will be at the Second Baptist Church, 3111 E. Battlefield Road. A live, virtual option is also available. The symposium fee is $25 and includes lunch both days, or free for all students and faculty. Registration for the two-day event can be made at www.wilsonscreek.com.

The event will coincide with the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Wilson’s Creek, which occurred August 10, 1861, and is designed to educate the public on the economic, social, and military effects of the Civil War on the nation and our own state.

Sessions will begin at 9:15 a.m. on Friday and 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Friday’s schedule includes five sessions focusing on topics specific to the Civil War in Missouri and the national stage. A Q&A period will follow each talk.

Session speakers and topics include:

Featured speaker Dr. Gary Gallagher – “War Comes to a Nation Divided” and “The Civil War Remembered”

Dr. William Piston – “War Comes to Missouri”

Dr. Diane Mutti Burke – “Slavery in Missouri”

Dr. Joseph Beilein – “From Wilson’s Creek to the Bush: Wilson’s Creek and the Rise of Guerilla Warfare in Missouri”

The virtual experience will include Friday’s sessions, with the ability to chat with other attendees and ask questions of the presenters, see exclusive online content, and take a virtual tour of the battlefield on Saturday.

Saturday’s activities include a tour of Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield with Dr. William Piston, with several stops and narrative at sites of historic importance to the battle. After a picnic lunch, attendees may tour the battlefield’s newly renovated visitor center, with state-of-the-art electronic programs and life-size displays.

COVID-19 safety measures will be taken, with social-distanced seating in the large auditorium. Participants should follow state and local masking guidelines in place at the time of the event.

Established in 1950, the Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield Foundation is one of the oldest private nonprofit support groups associated with the National Park Service. Since its initial purchase of 37 acres on Bloody Hill, site of the heaviest fighting in the Battle of Wilson’s Creek, the Foundation has worked to preserve and protect the battle site. The goal of the Foundation is to enhance awareness and appreciation of this national treasure – a haven for historians and those who enjoy the outdoors.