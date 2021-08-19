Neosho School Board recognizes Patterson, discusses board reports and football field entrances

The Neosho Board of Education met on Aug. 16 for a regularly scheduled meeting, recognizing retired teacher Keith Patterson for being named Coach of the Year and his dedication to Special Olympics Missouri while discussing board reports and updates to the field gate entrances at the football field.

Keith Patterson recognized by Neosho

On Jun. 26, Patterson, a special education teacher at Neosho High School who retired at the end of the school year, was recognized as the 2020 Coach of the Year for Special Olympics Missouri (SOMO) with over 20 years of volunteer service as (SOMO) celebrated its 50th anniversary as an organization on Jun. 26, where they recognized staff, athletes and volunteers that have made an impact over the last 50 years.

At the Aug. 16 board meeting, Patterson was presented with a resolution by the Missouri House of Representatives, with Neosho’s own Representative Ben Baker presenting the resolution, commending him for his many years of volunteerism with SOMO, before thanking the board for the resolution.

“I’m not a many of many words,” said Patterson. “I will say this, I’ve been blessed from day one since I started at Neosho 22 years ago. When they hired me, they didn’t know what the heck they were getting, I didn’t know what I was doing. (Working with) all the Superintendents, Principals and beyond, I’ve been blessed. Thank you all.”

Board Reports/Football Field Gate Entrances

The first of two discussion items had to do with board reports and was brought to the agenda from board member Jenny Spiva.

These suggestions/guidelines were to limit the reports to one page if possible, two if needed, and were to include student success, school pride and long term planning.

Her agenda item noted that those were just the items she came up with and they needed to settle on what they wanted to see but short but with meaningful content was the idea behind it. Discussion pertaining to the subheads of each of those guidelines were had with the overall feeling being that it was a good idea.

Board Secretary Dan Haskins voiced his support for it, saying it made it easier for staff without adding too much to their workload while informing the board about their progress.

“It’s nice to have a blueprint for them to follow,” added board member Kim Wood.

Board President Jonathan Russell said the reports in the past hadn’t been uniform and the goal of the discussion item was to get them organized a little better while adding his appreciation for the topic with the rest of the board agreeing.

Discussion on board reports will continue as they set the standards for what they want to hear from building administrators.

Next, the board discussed the football field gate entrances.

Spiva said she had been talking with Assistant Superintendent/Operations Richie Fretwell about the gates and the need for upgrades to the current building.

In discussions with the athletic booster club, Spiva said they would be willing to do something, but she added that the district needed to know the cost before moving forward.

“We’ve now talked about north and south gate entrances, we started out initially just talking about the south,” said Spiva.

Wood asked about the potential cost and Fretwell replied that it could be between $10,000-$15,000 for both gates. Fretwell added that they could used a slimed down version of those gates at the baseball field, but the board was hesitant about the price tag.

With the south gate entrance down for the duration of construction of the End Zone Facility, board member Stuart Puckett, who added he wanted something done desperately, said that he would hate to use $15,000 on a gate design.

“My concern is, okay at the south end you have an entrance,” said Fretwell. “Do you leave that entrance? Do you blow it up? Do you go around the corner? I’m open for anything; I just want it well done.”

With the goal of getting the entrances uniform in appearance, board member Steffen Wiest suggested enlisting students for the design before the conversation returned to the cost.

Cummins said some of the baseball field designs came together when they brought the contractors together and said they could pick their brains as well if they hired someone for the project.

Puckett added the material for the façade would impact the cost as well, with an arch discussed for the entrances as well.

Board member James Keezer said he wanted to see new entrances and said it should be a priority but expressed his concern about potential liability that came with any significant archway, pointing out the weight and if it were to collapse, if they were to have design input from within the district and Cummins agreed.

“If that archway is spanning 15-20 feet, it has to be built correctly or people could be hurt,” said Keezer.

Haskins said with the improvements to the facilities being made, improvements to the entrances needed to be made as well while adding his concern of the cost, while suggesting a design for the entrances could be a school project.

“Use a first semester art class, those that are interested in it,” said Haskins. “A CAD drawing or something like that, then the entrance would say, ‘this is designed by student x,’ and have that on a placard. We could scale those down to different gates.”

Cummins said one of the things that needed to be considered with volunteer labor and the district managing the project, they could skip the architect phase. But if they needed x amount of facilities built to go out to bid, they would need drawings.