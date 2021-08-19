Neosho School Board tables passing Superintendent Goals

The Neosho Board of Education met on Aug. 16 for a regularly scheduled meeting, with the bulk of conversation coming during the discussion of Superintendent Goals, which have been discussed since July and were again tabled until Sept. 7.

In July, briefly discussed at a board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Jim Cummins said the goals were “more just talking a little bit about benchmarks and how they tie in with the long range and strategic planning we’re doing in the spring.”

On Aug. 9, Vice President Steffen Wiest, who has been working on the Superintendent Goals with Assistant Superintendent/Curriculum & Instruction Nathan Manley while receiving input from the rest of the board, laid out the three main goals as being long term planning, financial planning and students success.

At that meeting, Wiest said they had thought of some outside the box ways to achieve those goals in discussions with Manley, Cummins and Assistant Superintendent Richie Fretwell, as requested by the board, giving an example of ACT scores not being an accurate way to assess student success.

Board President Jonathan Russell thanked Wiest for his extensive work on the goals, while adding the board should come ready to discuss and pass them at the Aug. 16 meeting while they received more information and allowed the newly named board member James Keezer to get caught up on the process.

Board Secretary Dan Haskins added it needed to be passed at the Aug. 16 meeting with new staff being welcomed to the district that week.

“As these goals are towards (Cummins), and it takes the entire district for them to achieve these goals, we cannot wait any longer,” said Haskins on Aug. 9. “We need to be ready to approve and pass this, so everybody is marching towards the mission. And that’s what we all want, the long-term planning, financial success and academic rigor.”

Aug. 16

On Aug. 16, the discussion continued with Wiest jumping right in and starting with student success.

When talking about reduced drop out rates and graduation grade point averages (GPA), Cummins said the challenge in measuring GPAs said that “all classes are not created equally.”

“Graduation GPA is just a challenge to make it have merit,” said Cummins. “Ultimately, our goal probably should be to eliminate GPA. Our ultimate goal in education should be to drive towards a standards base education.”

Cummins added that he knew that was down the road and if graduation GPAs were part of measuring student success, it would be fine but a little bit more challenging than some of the other goals to grade out.

Cummins said the challenge wasn’t with the numbers, it was figuring out how the numbers made sense.

“You really have to look for trends,” said Cummins. “You have to look for other outside data like were getting with iReady which is very nice to have that at the K-8 grade levels.”

Cummins then asked Manley about his thoughts on measurables he and others charged with Curriculum and Instruction talked about.

Manley brought up the Academic Progress Rate (APR) and how it was measured, specifically with the college and career ready strands.

“We talk about ACT or placement or work keys, those things, I don’t know if it makes sense to me to use the same measurement because were measuring that way anyways, and it’s a little bit more all encompassing there,” said Manley.

“ACT and work keys are very important,” added Fretwell.

Cummins said that annual testing of the End Of Course (EOC) assessment would be another measurement that would be another data set posted yearly.

“You can’t just chase EOC scores,” said Cummins. “That does not raise academic achievement. It makes you look good on three tests. I think that challenge is also there for the board to think about, what are you hearing from students? What are you hearing from parents of students about the rigors happening in the high school classroom, the junior high classroom? Some of that anecdotal information is going to inform how you look at the overall change that’s going on in the system.”

Haskins said they were all on the same page when hearing from students and parents and learning about the rigors of the system.

“But what is that?” asked Haskins. “Is that an increase of dare I say it MAP scores (designed to measure student achievement in the moment and growth over time)? No, it’s the same thing, were chasing an EOC (assessment).”

“Maybe iReady might be a good source to see that growth but we need some time to truly evaluate what iReady is showing, what’s that do to those taking the ACT or work keys?”

“Should AP enrollment completion be on here?” asked Wiest. “is that something we should have on here? Is that the goal? We’re having kids that want that rigor. My other thing is, I’m with you, I hate having these numbers, ‘this is our target,’ But the best part about this is, we own these goals. If it doesn’t work or we don’t like it, we can say, ‘seeing how that works, how that interacted, we don’t like it,’”

Russell then commented saying each metric they used had its flaws or drawbacks and asked why they don’t take three or four measurements and measure it off of that knowing each are flawed but having the ability to see progress in all regards.

“With the ACT, not all of our students take the ACT,” said Russell. “Though there were some years in the past where we or the state paid for all the students to take the ACT. Maybe that’s something we need to look at as a district, do we want to pay for all of our graduating students to take the ACT, so we know where they’re graduating at? We can do that year over year.”

“At the end of the day, we’ve got to pick some metrics and run with them, knowing they’re all flawed in their own way.”

“One of our missions is to create pathways for every student to be successful,” said Cummins. “And some of those students, the pathway to success is not the ACT. How do we measure our achievement of that goal of helping that student whose pathway was different, how do we measure if we were successful or not in helping him or her reach their goal?”

Wood said there needs to be some sort of plan for those students that know college might not be the answer from them, with Cummins adding that such a plan was created by the student in eighth grade, but Haskins pointing out how many first year college students change their major multiple times.

Later, Cummins would add that the problem isn’t unique to Neosho, saying that the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) was working hard to create metrics that measured student growth from the beginning of the year to the end of the year but added they were hung up on the no child left behind era.

“It makes all of this comparable data very hard to digest,” said Cummins. “Is a classroom teacher at that level, are they getting better MAP scores over time? If we look at a teachers trendline, are they getting better? Are we replacing teachers with more experienced, qualified teachers? We can talk it to death but when we put better teachers in front of students, they’ll do better. That’s a measurement that nobody ever talks about, but how are you measuring the quality of the staff you’re getting?”

“There are so many factors and measurements you can look at when you’re trying to impact systemic change that will outlast Mr. Fretwell, Mr. Manley and myself in developing high quality systems and teachers to put in front of whatever students arrive.”

Building off of that, Russell said that was why it was a priority for the board, to have something in place for whoever came after them. He added having those measurements in place for the staff and the system in place for the board were important things they had to do.

Pivoting to long term planning, Russell asked if they wanted to take the input received that evening and add it into the plans to discuss at the next meeting, saying he didn’t think they could vote on the goals that evening.

Russell also added he would like to see an employee audit done, adding it to the long-term planning.

“I want us to have a hiring plan in place that can be adjusted if need be,” said Russell. “But knowing where we need staff members, where we have holes, maybe perhaps too much staff if that’s even a thing. Putting a plan in place, where we want to add x positions over time. I’d like to see that added to the long-term planning.”

Haskins asked the time frame for the Superintendent Goals, saying they were again delaying the goals, with the answer received that it would be passed at the Sept. 7 work session.

Cummins added that he could work on the long term and financial planning and have done by January and that most of the student’s success factors wouldn’t be known until April or May.

Discussion ended with the board agreeing to table the passing of the Superintendent Goals to the Sept. 7 work session.