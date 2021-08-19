Salute to First Responders gives free lunch to-go

CoxHealth

In appreciation for their service, area first responders are invited to a free barbecue lunch during CoxHealth's annual Salute to First Responders.

The event will be held at Cox Monett Hospital, 1000 E. Highway 60, on Friday, Sept. 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The salute is held in honor of local first responders, and in thanks for the work they do to keep the region safe. It is open to all first responders, and no RSVP is required.

Now in its sixth year, the event will look somewhat different than it has historically. Instead of dine-in, all lunches will be served to-go due to COVID-19. Each boxed lunch includes a hamburger and chicken sandwich, potato salad, baked beans, chips, cookie, and a drink.