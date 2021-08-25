Edward Jones Financial Advisor Rachel E. Dobbs Receives Spirit of Caring Award

Edward Jones Financial

Rachel E. Dobbs of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Neosho recently received the firm's exclusive Spirit of Caring Award designed to recognize those financial advisors who exemplify the values, culture and spirit of giving back.

Dobbs is a leader in the firm and an example of what a dedicated Edward Jones financial advisor can achieve. She has demonstrated unyielding dedication to giving back to her clients, community, other financial advisors, branch teams and their regional network.

Rachel said she is honored to receive the award.

"Edward Jones is a partnership. That structure is not just financial, it's a philosophy," Dobbs said. "We work together, help each other and all share in the rewards of working with long-term individual investors. That brings out the best in everyone."

Dobbs was one of only 301 financial advisors to receive the award.

Rachel and Branch Office Administrator Casey Watson can be reached at 417-455-9320. You may also visit Dobbs website at edwardjones.com/rachel-dobbs.

