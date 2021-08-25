Newton County's COVID new cases flat; Missouri cases plummet 11.9%

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

Missouri reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 16,900 new cases. That's down 11.9% from the previous week's tally of 19,172 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Missouri ranked 25th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 12.7% from the week before, with 1,031,057 cases reported. With 1.99% of the country's population, Missouri had 1.64% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 44 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Newton County reported 130 cases and three deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 129 cases and three deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 7,142 cases and 99 deaths.

Across Missouri, cases fell in 70 counties, with the best declines in St. Louis, Jackson and Kansas City counties.

>> See how your community has fared with recent coronavirus cases

Missouri ranked 36th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 51.8% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 60.7%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Missouri reported administering another 97,407 vaccine doses, including 42,677 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 136,222 vaccine doses, including 71,432 first doses. In all, Missouri reported it has administered 5,819,045 total doses.

Within Missouri, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Carter, Atchison and New Madrid counties. Adding the most new cases overall were St. Louis County, with 1,751 cases; Kansas City County, with 1,545 cases; and Jackson County, with 1,378. Weekly case counts rose in 43 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Howell, Scott and Polk counties.

In Missouri, 183 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 203 people were were reported dead.

A total of 744,484 people in Missouri have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 10,661 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 37,709,810 people have tested positive and 628,503 people have died.

Note: In Missouri, the tally of "counties" here includes St. Louis County and St. Louis City (listed here as St. Louis City County). Kansas City is broken out separately by Johns Hopkins University. Tallies listed here are built off 116 "county" entries.

>> Track coronavirus cases across the United States

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Aug. 22.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 3,321

The week before that: 3,370

Four weeks ago: 2,676

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 127,810

The week before that: 119,267

Four weeks ago: 65,419

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.