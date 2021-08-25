Newton County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 22% of people fully vaccinated

Chastity Laskey, USA TODAY NETWORK

Some 22% of people living in Newton County are fully vaccinated as of Aug. 24, according to data from the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Missouri reported 748,235 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 2% from the week before.

The five areas with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Missouri as of Aug. 24 are Joplin (50%), Boone County (50%), St. Charles County (49%), St. Louis County (48%) and Franklin County (45%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Newton County as of Aug. 24:

How many people in Newton County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

26% of people in Newton County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 13,434 people

22% of people in Newton County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 11,222 people

For a county-by-county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in Missouri have been vaccinated so far?

52% of people in Missouri have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 3,194,498 people

45% of people in Missouri are fully vaccinated, for a total of 2,718,526 people

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.