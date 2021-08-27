$1.8 Million FEMA Grant for Benton Elementary Storm Shelter

Neosho School District

The Neosho School District has received confirmation of a $1.8 million FEMA grant that will allow what was previously slated to be a multipurpose storm shelter at Benton Elementary to become a FEMA Community Safe Room. This additional funding made possible by FEMA means that the shelter will be larger with automated functions that allow the surrounding community to use the space in times of a weather emergency.

This will be a multipurpose space allowing it to be used to offer Pre-K services at Benton Elementary. It will be just under 8,000 square feet consisting of two classrooms and one common room. The south parking lot will get improvements to include more parking spaces and the north parking lot will be adjusted to allow more efficient parking flow.

Construction is scheduled to begin early 2022 with an expected completion in early 2023. Construction costs for the project are estimated to land between $2.5 to $2.9 million.