Seneca man injured in Newton County tractor accident

A Seneca man was injured Wednesday afternoon in a tractor accident just half a mile west of Highway Y on private property in Newton County.

George Severs, 44, was attempting to remove a tree with a Branson 2515H Tractor when the vehicle overturned, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Severs had moderate injuries and was transported by Life Flight Helicopter to Mercy Hospital in Joplin.

The tractor had minor damage and was left on the scene.