Collision on I-44 in Joplin results in pair of injuries

Staff Report

A pair of injuries were reported in a collision on I-44 in Joplin Saturday afternoon.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report notes that a 2018 Dodge Charger was eastbound on I-44 when it came to a stop in the left lane. A passenger in the vehicle, 30-year-old Aaron Gibe of Vinita, Okla., was exiting the vehicle when it was struck by a 2020 Ford Explorer being driven by 52-year-old Tommy Morris of Springfield who proceeded to strike Gibe. The Ford Explorer continued to travel off the left side of the roadway before striking a cable barrier.

Gibe had moderate injuries and was taken by EMS to Mercy Hospital in Joplin. Morris had minor injuries and was taken by EMS to Freeman West Hospital in Joplin.

The Dodge Charger had extensive damage and the Ford Explorer was totaled. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. The Highway Patrol was assisted by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Joplin Police Department.