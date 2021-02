Staff Report

A Seneca man was injured Saturday afternoon in Diamond, Mo., when his vehicle struck a utility pole.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report notes that Todd Linville, 35, was westbound in a 2019 Jeep Renegade on Main Street in Diamond when the incident occured. Linville was seriously injured and taken by EMS to Mercy Hospital in Joplin.

The Jeep Renegade had minor damage and was towed from the scene.