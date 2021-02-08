Seneca man injured in Newton County accident on Highway 43

Staff Report

A Seneca man was injured early Saturday morning in an accident on Highway 43 in Newton County, just a mile north of Seneca.

Aaron Willis, 23, was southbound in a 2003 Dodge Ram when he crossed the center line of the roadway, traveled across the road and struck a stop sign. Willis had moderate injuries, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, and was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Joplin.

The Dodge Ram had moderate damage and was towed from the scene.