Oklahoma women injured after vehicle strikes tree in Joplin

Staff Report

A pair of women from Oklahoma were injured Monday morning when their vehicle struck a tree in Joplin.

A Missouri State HIghway Patrol report states Janice Rockhold, 57, of Fairland, Okla., was northbound in a 2005 Nissan Titan when she traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree on Coyote Drive, just north of Morningside Drive. Rockhold and a 78-year-old passenger, Maxine Medina, were moderately injured and taken to Mercy Hospital in Joplin.

The Nissan Titan had extensive damage and was left at the scene.