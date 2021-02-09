Ozark man injured in semi-truck collision on I-49 near Neosho

Staff Report

Slick roadways were the cause of a collision involving a pair of semi-trucks on I-49 Monday evening, just a mile south of Neosho.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report notes that James Henry, 26, of Dothan, Ala., was northbound in a 2019 Freightliner Cascadia when he lost control on the slick roadway and traveled across the median. The towed unit of the Freightliner Cascadia proceeded to strike a 2015 International Pro Star head on that was being driven by 33-year-old Shane Morgan of Ozark. Morgan was seriously injured and taken to Mercy Hospital in Joplin and Henry was not reported to have any injuries.

The International Pro Star was totaled and the Freightliner Cascadia had extensive damage. Both vehicles were scheduled to be removed and towed on Tuesday.