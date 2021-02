Staff Report

An Alabama man was injured Tuesday morning when his vehicle overturned on Highway 60 in Newton County, just four miles east of Granby.

William Morrow, 59, was heading west in a 2007 Ford Ranger when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned before striking a fence. Morrow was seriously injured and taken to Mercy Hospital in Joplin by EMS.

The Ford Ranger was totaled and towed from the scene.