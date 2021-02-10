Diamond woman injured after vehicle overturns on icy Highway 59

Staff Report

A Diamond woman was injured Tuesday night when her vehicle overturned on Highway 59, just south of Diamond in Newton County.

Elizabeth Dowd, 42, was heading south in a 2004 Nissan X-Terra when she lost control on the ice-covered roadway, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Dowd traveled off the left side of the road and struck a guardrail before the vehicle finally overturned. She had minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital in Joplin.

The Nissan X-Terra had moderate damage and was towed from the scene.