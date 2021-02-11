Neosho man injured after vehicle overturns near Springfield

Staff Report

A Neosho man was injured Wednesday morning when his vehicle overturned on Highway 413 in Greene County, just three miles west of Springfield.

Salatiel Ramirez, 32, was heading east in a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado when the vehicle slid off the roadway and struck a median before finally overturning. Ramirez was moderately injured and taken by EMS to Cox South Hospital.

The Chevrolet Silverado was totaled and towed from the scene.