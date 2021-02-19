Teenagers injured in Newton County accident near Granby

Staff Report

A pair of teenagers were injured Thursday morning in an accident on Racoon Road, just one mile southwest of Granby in Newton County.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report notes that an unnamed 17-year-old male from Granby was driving north in a 1999 Ford Ranger when he went off the roadway and struck a mailbox and utility pole. The Granby teenager was minorly injured along with a 17-year-old male passenger from Stark City. They were both taken to Freeman West Hospital in Joplin and both were wearing safety devices at the time of the accident.

The Ford Ranger was totaled and towed from the scene.