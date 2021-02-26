Diamond man injured after vehicle strikes tree in Newton County

Staff Report

A Diamond man was injured Wednesday evening when his vehicle struck a tree in Newton County, just seven miles north of Neosho.

Richard Bratt, 68, was northbound in a 2005 Pontiac Sunfire on Lime Kiln Drive when he traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Bratt, who was wearing a safety device, was moderately injured and transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Joplin.

The Pontiac Sunfire was totaled and towed from the scene.