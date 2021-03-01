Pair of minors injured in 4-car accident on Highway 43 near Joplin

Staff Report

A pair of minors were injured Saturday afternoon in an accident involving four different vehicles on Highway 43, just one mile south of Joplin.

The incident occured when a southbound 2015 Dodge Ram being driven by Dennis Eads, 60, of Seneca, struck the rear of a 2018 Honda Accord being driven by 49-year-old David Palmer of Joplin. That started a domino-like effect as the Honda Accord struck the rear of a 2017 Nissan Sentra being driven by 40-year-old David Zimmer of Miami, Okla., which then struck the rear of a 2016 Hyundai Elantra being driven by 22-year-old Jade Tolbird of West Monroe, La.

A 10-year-old male Joplin passenger in the Honda Accord, the vehicle originally struck by the Dodge Ram, was minorly injured along with a 9-year-old female passenger in the Nissan Sentra from Miami. They were both wearing safety devices at the time of the accident, along with every other person involved, and were taken by EMS to Mercy Hospital in Joplin.

Both the Dodge Ram and Honda Accord were totaled and towed from the scene. The Nissan Sentra had moderate damage and was driven from the scene along with the Hyundai Elantra, which had minor damage.