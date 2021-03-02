Neosho woman injured in head-on collision

Staff Report

A Neosho woman was injured Monday afternoon as a passenger in a vehicle involved in a head-on collision.

The incident occured on Kentucky Road, just east of Crowe Road in Newton County. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report indicates that a 2020 Chevrolet Colorado being driven by 39-year-old Casey Crider of Quaw Paw, Okla., was heading east when it traveled into the lane of a westbound 2005 Toyota Tundra being driven by 24-year-old Charles Hall Jr. of Neosho.

The vehicles struck each other head on, causing minor injuries for 19-year-old Diamond Hall of Neosho, who was a passenger in the Toyota Tundra. She was taken by EMS to Mercy Hospital in Joplin and according to the report, all three people involved in the collision were wearing safety devices at the time of the accident.

Both vehicles were totaled and towed from the scene.