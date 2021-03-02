Wentworth woman injured after vehicle overturns on Route W in Newton County

Staff Report

A Wentworth, Mo., woman was injured Monday morning when her vehicle overturned on Route W in Newton County, just eight miles east of Diamond.

Jocelyn Washam, 34, was heading south in a 2012 John Deer 825 I Gator when she overcorrected after the vehicle left the roadway. The Missouri State Highway Patrol report notes that the vehicle returned to the roadway and overturned, causing Washam minor injuries. She was transported by EMS to Mercy Hospital in Joplin.

The John Deere 825 I Gator had minor damage and was driven from the scene.