Granby woman injured in collision on Highway 59 in Newton County

Staff Report

A Granby woman was injured Tuesday afternoon after a collision on Highway 59, just two miles northeast of Neosho.

A 2006 Ford F150 being driven by an unnamed 16-year-old male from Ritchey, Mo., was attempting to make a right turn and failed to yield to an oncoming 2008 Toyota Camry being driven by 25-year-old Shannon Laster of Granby, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. The two vehicles collided and it resulted in minor injuries for Laster, who was wearing a safety device at the time. She was taken to Freeman West Hospital in Neosho. No other injuries were reported.

The Toyota Camry was totaled, the Ford F150 had moderate damage and both vehicles were towed from the scene. A third vehicle listed on the accident report, a 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser being driven by 66-year-old Miles Kehoe of Neosho, was also listed as having minor damage as a result of the incident. However, the report did not specify how the vehicle was involved and it was driven from the scene.