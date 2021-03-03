Joplin man and woman injured in collision north of Neosho

Staff Report

A Joplin man and woman were injured Tuesday afternoon in a collision on Gateway Drive, just five miles north of Neosho.

Nicole Burwell, 46, turned her southbound 2017 Nissan Murano into the path of a northbound 1984 Honda Shadow motorcycle being driven by 46-year-old Shane West, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. West was seriously injured and taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Joplin. Burwell had moderate injuries and was also taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital.

The Honda Shadow was deemed totaled and towed from the scene. The Nissan Murano had extensive damage and was left at the scene.