Diamond women after vehicle overturns on Route J in Newton County

Staff Report

A pair of Diamond women were injured Thursday morning when their vehicle overturned on Route J in Newton County, just four miles east of Diamond.

Delores Lee, 58, was driving east in a 2010 Nissan Versa when she traveled off the right side of the roadway, causing the vehicle to eventually overturn. Lee was moderately injured, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, and was taken by ambulance to Freeman West Hospital in Joplin. A 59-year-old passenger, Brenda Lee, had minor injuries and was also taken to Freeman West by ambulance. The report states neither women were wearing safety devices at the time of the accident.

The Nissan Versa was deemed totaled and towed from the scene.