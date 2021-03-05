Webb City woman and Joplin man injured after vehicle strikes multiple objects

Staff Report

A Webb City woman and a Joplin man were injured Thursday afternoon after their vehicle collided with multiple objects just south of Joplin.

Nathan Wheeler, 40, was driving north in a 2008 Ford F250 on Reinmiller Road, just eight miles south of Joplin, when he traveled off the roadway and struck a pair of trees and a fence. Wheeler had minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Freeman West Hospital in Joplin. A 34-year-old passenger, Sarra Wheeler of Webb City, had moderate injuries and was also taken to Freeman West Hospital, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. The report states both were wearing safety devices at the time of the accident.

The Ford F250 had extensive damage and was towed from the scene.