Neosho man injured in Newton County collision on Route HH

Staff Report

A Neosho man was injured Friday morning in a collision on Route HH at Tiger Road, just three miles south of Stark City in Newton County.

A 2016 Toyota Prius being driven by 57-year-old Jill Greer of Stark City was northbound when it pulled into the path of an eastbound 2002 Honda Civic being driven by 37-year-old Thomas McKay of Neosho. McKay was minorly injured, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, and taken by private transport to Freeman Hospital. Greer was not reported to have any injuries and both drivers were reported to be wearing safety devices at the time of the accident.

Both vehicles had moderate damage and were towed from the scene.