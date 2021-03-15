Lamar man injured in collision on I-49 near Neosho

Staff Report

A Lamar man was injured Sunday evening in a collision on I-49, just two miles south of Neosho.

Todd Beaudry, a 26-year-old from Lamar, was driving north in a 2006 Buick Lacrosse when he crossed the median and struck a towed unit of a southbound 2015 Ram 3500 being driven by 58-year-old William Bradford of North Little Rock, Ark., causing it to overturn. The Missouri State Highway Patrol report notes that Beaudry, who was not wearing a safety device at the time of the accident, was seriously injured and taken by Newton County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Joplin. Bradford was not reported to have any injuries.

Both vehicles were reported to be totaled and towed from the scene.