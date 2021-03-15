Neosho woman injured after vehicle hydroplanes and overturns on I-49

Staff Report

A Neosho woman was injured Sunday afternoon when the vehicle she was traveling in hydroplaned and overturned on I-49, just three miles west of Diamond.

Jacob Smith, 22, of Neosho, was driving north in a 2006 Jeep Commander on I-49 when it began to hydroplane, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. The jeep went off the right side of the roadway and finally overturned. Joanna Brant, an 18-year-old passenger from Neosho, was minorly injured and transported to Freeman West Hospital in Joplin by Newton County Ambulance. Smith was uninjured and both were wearing safety devices at the time of the accident.

The Jeep Commander had extensive damage and was towed from the scene.