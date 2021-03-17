Oklahoma man injured after vehicle strikes tree, overturns near Joplin

Staff Report

An Oklahoma man was injured Tuesday afternoon when his vehicle overturned on Apricot Road, just four miles west of Joplin.

Michael Flynn, a 74-year-old from Quapaw, Okla., was westbound in a 1998 Chevrolet Pickup when he traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree, causing the vehicle to overturn and strike a fence. The Missouri State Highway Patrol report notes that Flynn was minorly injured and taken by EMS to Mercy Hospital in Joplin.

The truck was reported to be totaled and towed from the scene.