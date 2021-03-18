Neosho woman injured after vehicle overturns near Joplin

Staff Report

A Neosho woman was injured Wednesday night when her vehicle overturned on Elder Road, just two miles south of Joplin.

Madison Gray, 23, was heading west in a 2015 Chrysler 300 when she ran off the roadway, causing the vehicle to overturn. Gray, who was wearing a safety device, was minorly injured according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report and taken to Freeman Hospital in Joplin.

The Chrysler 300 was totaled and towed from the scene.