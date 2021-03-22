Carl Junction man injured in hit-and-run motorcycle collision near Joplin

Staff Report

A Carl Junction man was injured Saturday afternoon in a hit-and-run collision on Business Loop 49, just five miles south of Joplin.

Jimmy Forcum, 51, was northbound in a 2015 Harley Davidson when an unknown vehicle and driver pulled into the path of the motorcycle. The unknown vehicle then left the scene, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Forcum, who was not wearing a safety device, was moderately injured and transported to Freeman West Hospital by EMS.

The motorcycle had extensive damage and was towed from the scene.