Kansas woman, Oklahoma man injured in collision near Joplin

Staff Report

A Kansas woman and Joplin man were injured Monday morning in a collision on Apricot Road, just half a mile south of Joplin.

Sydney Barker, a 20-year-old from Galena, Kan., was eastbound in a 2006 Nissan Altima when she crossed the center line and collided with a 2008 Saturn Outlook being driven by 78-year-old Jimmie Williams of Commerce, Okla., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Barker, who was wearing a safety device, was seriously injured and transported by EMS to Freeman West Hospital. Williams was not reported to be wearing a safety device and was also transported by EMS to Freeman West Hospital to treat moderate injuries.

Both vehicles were listed as totaled and were towed from the scene.