(Psalms 103:1 Bless the LORD, O my soul: and all that is within me, bless his holy name. 103:2 Bless the LORD, O my soul, and forget not all his benefits: 103:3 Who forgiveth all thine iniquities; who healeth all thy diseases;103:4 Who redeemeth thy life from destruction; who crowneth thee with lovingkindness and tender mercies; 103:5 Who satisfieth thy mouth with good things; so that thy youth is renewed like the eagle's.)

We bless the Lord by not taking for granted what He has done in our life. We remember His goodness towards us, in saving our souls and putting us on the path of righteousness. God chose us, we didn’t choose Him. He from the foundations of the earth knew us, even before we were formed in the womb. He called us, He chose us, He set us free from our sins, simply because He loves us.

He preserves us with His lovingkindness and His mercies are new every morning.(Lamentations 3:22-23) In the New Covenant we have what the Prophets longed to have. They seen it from a distance and declared it, by what they seen in visions and dreams.(1Peter 1:3-12) We are partakers of that glory that was revealed to them. The giving of the Holy Spirit to all those who believe. The Spirit of truth, the same Spirit that raised Jesus from the dead has quickened us to resurrection life. He has empowered us with eternal life.

The very Glory of God has been placed within us. The Glory of the only begotten Son of God.(John 1:14) When the temple was built Gods Glory filled it with His cloud of glory.(Exodus 40:34-38)(1Kings 8:10-11)(1Corinthians 3:16-17)

We have become the New temple where Gods Glory dwells. When you received the Holy Spirit, God filled you with His Glory.

