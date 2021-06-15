Mark Taylor

Guest Columnist

“Do not walk in fleshly thinking and exclude God from your life. Fleshly thinking produces a callous heart and practices sinful lust. Lay aside self, which brings deceit and corruption. Be renewed in the Spirit of your mind in the likeness of God, in righteousness, holiness and truth. Put aside falseness. Be angry but do not sin. Don’t give the devil opportunities. Let no unwholesome words proceed from your mouth. Rather edify from your mouth. Edify others with grace. Do not grieve the Holy Spirit. Put away bitterness and anger. Be kind toward one another, tender-hearted, forgiving just as God through Jesus Christ has forgiven you.

Walk in love as Christ loved you. Immorality must not be named among you nor coarse talk, know for certain that no immoral person has an inheritance in the kingdom of God. Do not be deceived. The wrath of God comes upon the people of disobedience.

Therefore, do not partake in darkness but walk in the light of the Lord. Learn what is pleasing to Him. Do not participate in the unfruitful deeds of sin. Instead expose them. Then be careful how you make the most of your time because the days are evil. Do not be foolish but understand what the will of God is for you and do not get drunk.

With the Spirit of God, speak to one another with your heart as to the Lord. Give thanks in all things. Be subject to one another in the fear of Christ. Be strong in the Lord and in the strength of His might for we struggle against forces of darkness, spiritual forces of wickedness. So, take up the full armor of God that you may resist evil”, this is from the book of Ephesians. The Bible is the most important book you’ll ever read and the most important road to follow.