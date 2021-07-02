The freedom we have

Mark Taylor

Guest Columnist

I wish more today would take the time for a heartfelt look at what we really have because of those who have given much for our nation. The freedoms we have today were not won easily, and these freedoms still need to be protected like the freedom to assemble to worship.

The same God that helped our forefathers is the God that will move heaven and earth for His people if they will obediently follow Him by the way of the cross of Christ.

As we look at our nation today, it should concern us to pray and seek the God who has always been and will always be. The American Patriots were successful because they had leaders who had a personal relationship with God. They knew where to go to get the real help and guidance they needed. If we too have a trust in God, the same God that sustained our Continental troops, who gave wisdom to the framers of the Constitution, He will help us today.

Listen to what Noah Webster, one of our founders, said: “When believers fulfill their responsibility to elect righteous leaders, the entire country benefits. In selecting those for office, let principle be your guide. Regard not the particular sect or denomination of the candidate – look to their character. It is alleged by men of loose principles or defective views of the subject that religion and morality are not necessary or important qualifications for political stations.

But the scriptures teach a different doctrine. They direct that rulers should be men who rule in the fear of God, able men, such as fear God, men of truth, hating covetousness. When a citizen gives their vote to one of known immorality, they abuse their position of responsibility. They sacrifice not only their own interest, but that of their neighbor, and they betray the interest of their country.”